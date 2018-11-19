Without Regular Sex Women Risk Mental Disorder – Psychiatrist

A Nigerian psychiatrist, Dr Maymunah Kadiri has advised married women to have regular sex with their spouses in order to prevent depression and be happy.

Kadiri, who is the Medical Director of Pinnacle Medical Services gave the advice in a recent interview saying sex is not just to nourish a woman’s body, but it is also beneficial to her mental health.

“As women, there is need for us to make our spouses our best friends if we want to be mentally healthy. Studies have shown that women who have more active sex and in long term relationships were less likely to be depressed than women who went without sex.

So, more sex is important and essential. It is a remedy to curing women from having persistent headache. Low sexual drive, which leads to depression, should be looked into.

A woman can be depressed when that sexual drive that she used to have is no more there. Frequent active sex can play good roles toward women’s sense of well being and quality of life,’’ Kadiri said.

She explained that sex was not just for procreation and to have children, adding that it could create bonding, good companionship and sound sleep.

Kadiri, popularly called ‘celebrity shrink’, urged women dealing with depression to frequently indulge in sex, while boosting their self-esteem.