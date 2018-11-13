Five Ways Digitization Can Add Value To Your Company

In a world that is increasingly connected by and dependent upon technology, digitization is an important way for organizations to remain modern and relevant. Taking advantage of the global digital transformation allows companies in both the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) spheres to enhance their performance across key operational areas and create new value for their customers.

Refocus attention on customer

The digital age has granted consumers a vast new world of products and services, as well as a host of new tools they can use to research an item before making a purchase. Online review aggregators, consumer forums, and even rating systems on retail websites have empowered consumers to make their voices heard.

For the past 6 years, Jumia has served her customers. The eCommerce site started as a site where you can conveniently shop. But today, you can book your hotel and flight, search for services and order food. This is because it is out to win the love of her customers which is what it has been doing all through these years.

Provide avenues to for customer engagement

Just as technological developments have made it easier for consumers to share their preferences and experiences, digitization enables businesses to connect with customers in a more meaningful way. One major way is via social media (Facebook, Twitter & Instagram). On all these major platforms, you will find Jumia handles interacting and engaging customers not only helping them address enquiries and complaints but also gathering and aggregating constructive feedback.

Expand company identity

Building a professional, modern-looking website is an integral part of building an effective online presence, and this website is often a cornerstone of digitization. Creating a website and other elements of your company’s digital identity can also strengthen and evolve your business’ identity. As you consider how to present your brand to a vast online audience, you’ll likely take into consideration your company values and goals. And with the added transparency of the digital age, you can expect customers to hold you to these ideals.

Offer convenience for consumers

To add value to your business, you have to make your services convenient for your customers. Your website and the mobile app must be easy to navigate. For Jumia, it is very easy to order or book whatever service you want. You can simply search for whatever you want and from the available results, select the one that interests you.

Provide enhanced data management

In addition to streamlining countless business and industrial processes, digitization also enhances business’ ability to collect data about their operations and analyze it to improve their business processes. Data from enterprise resource planning tools, customer relationship management tools, and even social media and e-commerce platforms can combine to offer new insights into the strengths and weaknesses of your newly digitized company.