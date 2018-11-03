Fun Things You Can Do Every Weekend

It can be easy to lapse into a predictable routine at the weekend, especially if you’re on a strict budget.

However, there are plenty of fun things to do on weekends! Here are 53 examples of activities to liven up your free time. They are cheap, fun, and entertaining, so give them a go!

Get Moving

1. Go For a Walk: A brisk walk is healthy and can be a fascinating pursuit.

2. Go For a Run: It’s free and great exercise.

4. Go Swimming: Find your nearest leisure center and go for a swim.

5. Drum: You don’t need a drum kit – get some percussive objects and work out a groove. Just don’t blow anything up, like Keith Moon used to.

6. Dance: Turn on the radio, or stick on your iPod, and dance away to your favorite songs.

7. Community Sports: There are many community football, cricket, baseball or basketball teams you can join. Take advantage of the opportunity to meet new people whilst working out.

Check Out Your Local Community

8. Watch Wildlife: Heading out to a local park, or into the countryside, is a free way to see nature in action.

9. Head to the Playground: Most communities provide a free park replete with a playground. Those swings and seesaws are fun no matter how old you are.

10. Do Some Gardening: Head into your garden! If you live in a flat in the city you can check supermarkets for indoor potato or tomato growing bags and herb gardens.

11. Car Boot Sales: Go to, or throw, a Car Boot Sale to interact with your community.

12. Check your Community Calendar: Visit your council’s website for details on upcoming events.

13. Join a Film or Book Club: Most film or literature fans will be able to find a weekly club. Here you’ll be able to meet like-minded people and discuss your hobby.

14. Visit Friends: Organize to meet with friends and spend the day talking and having fun.

15. Volunteer Work: Consider doing some volunteer work for a charity. As experience it can go on your CV, can introduce you to new people, and provide a welcome feel-good factor.

16. Visit Free Museums: Check your council’s official website for information about the free museums in your area.

17. Visit a Zoo or Wildlife Reserve: Visiting a local zoo or wildlife center is a terrific way to spend an afternoon – use a search engine to fine your nearest center.

18. Become a Dog Walker: Check locally to see if any busy neighbors need any of their pets walking, or put up an ad to be a dog walker.

19. Volunteer at a Race Track: Motor sport tracks always need marshals for their events. Volunteer to keep track safety at a premium.

Stay Indoors

20. Make Some Bread: A simple, cheap, and educational practice, here’s how to bake a loaf.

21. Pop Some Corn: A very easy, fun, and delicious cooking experiment. This is how to make Popcorn.

22. Organize a Budget Food Contest: Have friends round with the rules of cooking something for under $10. Mark the results and reward the winner.

23. Netflix: Netflix.com is a very cheap online streaming video service. Sign up to watch amazing shows such as Breaking Bad and Arrested Development.

24. Free Films on YouTube: Typing “Full Movie” into a YouTube search brings up dozens of free films to watch. Check Rotten Tomatoes to gauge if they’re any good.

25. Go On a YouTube Marathon: It’s an amazing resource for fun and creative videos; go on a wild search for the funniest videos you can find.

27. Play Free Online Games: There are hundreds of free online games you can play. Check Lifehack’s Relaxing Games guide for a start.

28. Search Wikipedia: Knowledge seekers can take advantage of this incredible free encyclopedia. Pick a random topic and you can spend hours finding out fascinating facts.

29. Craigslist/Freecycle: Search your local Craigslist or Freecycle for information on free events. Search for your localized version online.

30. Blog: If you want to write digitally you can start a blog and connect with the world.

31. Have a Board Game Day: Want a break from the internet? Try these classics: Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit, Scrabble, Chess, Risk, Cluedo, Checkers, Battleship, or Snakes and Ladders..

Get Creative

33. Make a Paper Fortune Teller: Great fun for all ages, this simple activity creates you an amusing fortune teller. Follow this free guide and experiment away.

34. Play Pen and Pencil Games: Noughts and Crosses (tic-tac-toe), Hang Man, Battle Ships, and other classics can be easily played with a pencil and some paper.

35. Play the Sentence Game: Take it in turns to write a sentence on a piece of paper. Fold the paper over after you’ve finished, and then supply one word on the next line for the following person. You can make some hilarious stories this way.

36. Make a Kite: Build a homemade kite to fly somewhere!

37. Have a Go at Origami: This traditional Japanese art form involves paper and skill – learn how to master it with websites such as Origami Instructions.

38. Draw: All you need is a pencil or crayons and some paper, then let your imagination run wild.

39. Write a Letter: Letter writing is a forgotten art. It’s more personal to write a letter to a friend or relative, and it’s always nice to receive one back.

40. Raid Pinterest for DIY Ideas: Pinterest offers a myriad of ideas for design work. Have a look and see what you can make out of trash or cheap supplies.

41. Volunteer at Your Local Theater: You can see if they take volunteers, such as ushers, for some additional experience.

42. Audition for a Play: Take things a step further and audition for a local play.

43. Creative Writing: A computer, or pen and paper, is all you need to be a writer. You don’t need to be Hemingway, just write whatever enters your head.

Have fun with kids

44. Play Hide and Seek: This is a terrific way to entertain your children, but it’s also fun if you’re adults with a gleefully immature streak!

45. Hopscotch: Teach your kids how to play this classic game, or relive your youth by having a go again. Here’s a basic guide.

46. Build a Fort: The chances are you have a duvet or sofa. Cardboard boxes are also useful. Construct a mini-fort for yourself and your family and enjoy being childish for a day.

47. Have a Kip: A 20 minute sleep can do wonders for your day, restoring energy and waking you up.

48. DIY or Cleaning: Fix a wonky shelf, clean the flat, or wash your bedding. It burns calories and provides a feel good factor.

49. Make Bubbles: You can go about this in different ways (such as buying a solution from a store), although you can make bubbles with household products.

Learn To Do Something New

50. Listen to the Radio or Podcasts: Purchase a cheap radio, if you don’t already have one, and enjoy some free entertainment. It’s an often forgotten, but very enjoyable, service.

51. Read: Reading is a great accompaniment to your life. Head to your local library for classics, and here’s a list of 20 books for inspiration.

52. Learn a Foreign Language: Nothing is stopping you from taking up French, Japanese, Italian etc. Try Babbel or Verbalplanet for a wide range of language courses.

53. Take an Online Course: You can learn anything you like at Coursera and Teachable. Just explore all the skills or interesting things you’d like to learn more about and take one of those courses.

