She Is Beautiful Outside But Ugly At Home – Man Laments

A man is wondering why his girlfriend looks more beautiful and attractive outside the house but indoors she looks ugly. This worried man is contemplating breaking up a relationship with his girlfriend just because of that.

He is unable to point specifically where the problem could be but the gentleman in question is seeking the support of marriage counselors to overcome what appears to be a thorn in his flesh.

MyNewsGh.com reproduces the exact complaint of the worried young man believed to be a Nigerian as posted on Facebook.

“My girlfriend looks fine outside the house but indoors she looks so ugly. Now am thinking why are girls so fake and what’s the point? Am not enjoying the beauty. Outside the house makeup, full 12-inch contour, eyelash, nails, wigs and all that. Inside the house no makeup, no wig.

Her hair is chop off in front, she will now wear big Bubu, Inside the house, I don’t even want to fuck or touch her at all. Sometimes when I wake up I use my leg to kick her for no reason. That’s how I feel. But outside she will look so fine.

Does this happen to me alone? At this rate, I won’t marry this girl. She said looking good indoor is expensive and she can’t wear the wigs with the heat and all. Can anyone relate? Let me know if am dating my grandmother. Let me know.

Some night when she rubs powder. Jesus! I feel like am caged In. Am I not important enough to look fine for inside the house? he wrote.