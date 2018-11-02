Ladies, Don't Marry A Man If He Is Dirty

The Bible says it what comes from a man's mouth that defiles him, not what he wears. "But the words you speak come from the heart—that’s what defiles you" - Matthew 15:18 (NLT)

The goal of our Maker is for us to draw closer to Him in everything, to be pure in this filthy world. The worst you can do is to go for a man who is dirty. Whose words, actions and appearance speak dirt? He doesn't take care of his personal hygiene. He won't wash, bath, all because he is lazy. He mouth smells like the trash can because of his words. Yet he dresses to appear like the finest gentleman.

Because of this, he is out there looking for someone to take care of his mess in the name of relationship or marriage. They expect their girlfriends to wash for them, clean their houses for them whilst not married to them. It is time ladies realized there are lots of lazy, dirty boys who lack wisdom out there, are well dressed and looking for a woman to use in the name of relationship and marriage.

Their lifestyle is a classic definition of polish on dirty. Their comment on people's post on social media does not match their display picture and the kind of profile they try to put out there. So please don't get carried away by how well he dresses or by how fluently he speaks.

It is interesting to know such men don't want to hang around a women who smells, they don't want to be associated with a woman who is dirty, they don't want to put up with a woman who is lazy; But are comfortable doing what they don’t like others doing.

They are looking for someone to take care of their dirt. The worst part is they don't even appreciate the one who agrees to do that dirty work for them and because of that, they show her little or no respect at all.

Ladies, a man who doesn’t like washing does not like bathing. Such a man will only give you infections. The truth hurts, and saying don't marry a man who cannot wash hurts the ego of some boys who are guilty of such behaviors. And because they don't want to change, they trade insults as a defense.

Not washing seems nothing to him so he sees no reason why a woman should say no to him because of that, but the same man will leave a woman for not washing his things. Why do that if not washing is nothing?

Why do some boys think washing is just a thing for women? It takes only two hands to wash if you can't afford a washing machine. Doing such little things reveal how responsible you are. If you can take care of something as small as washing, you give that woman hope that one day you can be a better working mate.

Wives are not laborers you employed or acquired in the name of marriage to take care of your mess. Wives are to be loved, cherished and appreciated, by so doing, they help you with some needs.

Ladies, don't marry a man who is dirty; be it in mind, spirit or the body. A dirty mind infects lives. Dirty body is a danger to your health. A dirty man does not care about his well-being and that of the people in his life.

In conclusion, "Whoever is faithful in small matters will be faithful in large ones; whoever is dishonest in small matters will be dishonest in large ones" - Luke 16:10 (GNT).

