Five Tips For Shopping During Black Friday 2018

On your marks, Get Set...Shop! Who will win the shopping race during the biggest shopping festival of the year? A million naira question that will be answered between the 4th and 30th of November.

Black Friday is back and Nigerians are gearing up for it so that they can receive the best deal. Of course, this is what Black Friday is all about! Getting the best deal on groceries, food, household items, flight, packages and much more.

And you know, Jumia, Nigeria's No 1 shopping destination is ready and prepared for the Black Friday onslaught with over 4 million products on offer, flash sales, treasure hunt, vouchers, up to 70% off hotel bookings across Nigeria and most affordable flights! If you have not caught the Black Friday cold already, you must be balling and dulling.

However, there is no need to do gra gra or dull yourself! You have to be smart when it comes to Black Friday shopping on Jumia so that you will enjoy the best discounts. We are going to reveal the secrets right now. Make sure you do not tell anyone! Leggo!

Make a list beforehand

For this Black Friday, Jumia is offering over 4 million products to Nigerians for purchase. And every one of these products is discounted. If you do not want to be confused and spend on what you do not really want, you should make a shopping list beforehand. This is because once the deals start to appear, it's easy to get swept up in the hype and go on a spending spree.

Check the Ads

You can find ads of Jumia Black Friday both offline and online. Hence, do not hesitate to take a look at the ads and make a plan for which items you want to buy. Because stock can run out fast on the best deals, prioritise your purchases and plan what you want to buy and when it will be available.

Make a budget

Getting great deals is a positive thing, but overextending yourself financially is not. If money is tight, an important feature of your Black Friday planning should be making a budget and ensuring that you stick to it. Budgeting might not be the most fun or glamorous thing to do but will help you out enormously in the long run.

Use social media

If you want real-time updates on Black Friday sales and deals, the best place to go is social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. You can follow Jumia on Twitter to find bargains on household items, video games, consoles, and accessories.

Check out immediately

The turnover rate during Black Friday is very high. Before the flip of your fingers, the product with a fantastic deal would have been sold out. Hence, as soon as you decide to buy a product or book a hotel , try to check out and pay immediately. This is to avoid stories that touch!