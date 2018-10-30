Jumia’s Hotel and Flight Marketplace Says Black Friday Campaign Will Promote Domestic Tourism

The managing director of Jumia’s hotel and flight marketplace, Omolara Adagunodo has said the company’s Black Friday campaign which promises to offer huge discounts to customers on hotel and flight services bookings will promote domestic tourism in the country. She made the announcement at a press conference in Lagos.

Adagunodo said that Black Friday has made quantifiable and countless contributions to Nigeria's travel industry since inception adding that it has encouraged many Nigerians to travel more at a cheaper cost.

“Due to Black Friday, Nigerians now schedule their travel during the period so that they can enjoy the amazing discounts on offer,” she added.

Expatiating on the deals on offer, Adagunodo said: "We have negotiated the best black Friday hotel & flight deals for Nigerians. We have super deals for all categories of hotels including Ibis Hotel, Lilly Gate, Sun Heaven Hotels & Resort Ikoyi, Virgin rose Resort, Southern Star, Westwood, Ibom golf, Swiss International and Beni Gold and customers will enjoy up to 70% off their booking on both mobile and web.

For flights and packages, we have also bargained the most affordable rate and if you could recall, we recently launched the first flight marketplace in Africa in partnership with Amadeus. This to ensure that we offer the most affordable flight rates during Black Friday and beyond."

