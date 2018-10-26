10 Ways To Avoid Being Scammed In The 2018 Jumia Black Friday

Black Friday awoof is on the way and I can already see folks with their wish list except those acquainted with Thomas:

“That Jumia Black Friday is a scam!” Scam ke?

Are you sleeping on a bicycle?

FYI:

At every Jumia Black Friday sales, trust me, you can get products for more than half the price of its original retail value and lots of people benefit from it including our favourite Computer Village and Alaba boys who we usually run to.

I remember the Black Friday sale in 2017 and I picked up good deals: The Philips hair clipper originally retailed for ₦9,500 but as seen above, I go it for ₦4,490k off the normal selling price. Sweet boys thing….if you know, you know.

Although folks consider me lucky, I don’t think it was luck. It’s just being smart and reading up. I got more deals….everywhere stew – still think that was luck too?

Keep up with me, let me reveal the mistakes peeps make and how you can avoid them.

No need to waste time, here they are:

1. You Think It’s a Scam

How? You need to remove the log in your eyes. Who told you it is? Look, I got a device last year, some of my friends who were also aware did too. Wait, you still need more proof?

See this:



2. You Do Not Understand The Whole Concept

My heart goes out to you. I once overheard someone saying Black Friday is a demonic day where bad things happen. Chai! Click here to see what Black Friday is all about.

In simple terms, the only day you can get jaw-dropping discounts on different products (not every, but most), is on Black Friday. Kapish?

3. You Don’t Know the Date of the Event

Yah! It is going to Jumia Black Friday every Friday! Similar to last year, Jumia Black Friday is 2nd - 30th, November. However, Jumia is planning to do something crazier this year with stew everywhere:

See that? 5 Freaking treasure hunts every day and 25 flash sales! Remember, it's the fastest fingers first.

4. You expect ALL products would be sold at 80% discount?

Calm your horses. This is not how it works. Not ALL products will be featured in the “flash sales”, but little discounts will be applied to most products. For flash sales (50% – 80% off sales), featured products would be made known to you before the sale kicks off. Click here to subscribe to the newsletter to get the first dibs on our flash sales and thank me for it later.

5. Na You Go Rush The Flash Sales Not The Other Way Around

Seriously? There’s a flash sale by 12 pm and you are trying to launch the Jumia app by 12:05 pm? In Nigeria?

Just like you, there is are a million people trying to get that same product. It might shock you to find out that there might only 200 units of mobile phones in stock for the flash sale and you are coming 15 minutes late.

Mtcheewww…

6. You Have Not Registered a Jumia Account Already

Hmmm… Imagine!

Is it the time that people are using to “add to cart” and “check out” you want to start creating your new Jumia account, wait for the verification code, verify and shop?

You must be joking.

Understand: To buy anything on the e-commerce store, you need to have a verified account with them. So if you don’t already, head on to Jumia, open your customer account and verify it conveniently right now. ( Here you go! )

7. You Forgot to Login

After winning the click Olympics and manage to add a product to your cart, you now start to struggle to log in. God come catch you, you forget your password. 😛 ‘Painment!’

Before any flash sale, ensure you are properly logged in to the site to avoid “super stories”.

If you read through the Nairaland thread, you must have come across users complaining of “the item was in my cart just now just now”.

8. You are browsing with a slow connection.

Damn! This one got me so pissed black Friday sales! I was just about confirming my network just simply refused to connect. My candid advice! Do not go below the 4G bar.

9. Do not be greedy!

Put a leash on shopping appetite and avoid being long throat! In order not to waste your time, avoid trying to buy two (or more) products at the same time. It. Simply. Won’t. Work. You are restricted to just one product during the flash sales.

10. One Last Tip:

Unfortunately, everyone will not benefit from the flash sales. If you are unlucky, don’t just give up. Snoop around Jumia and you’ll find some nice deals lying around (although they might not be up to “80% discount”).

If you do not have the time for “snooping”, simply subscribe to our newsletter .