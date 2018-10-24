4 Meatless High Proteins Good For You

Proteins are considered the building blocks of the human body since they are required for the proper development, growth and repair of the human body. Contrary to popular belief, vegetarian food can be an excellent source of protein. Plant-based food has a lot of essential amino acids in them. Here is a list of meat less source of protein-rich food .

Oats

Very rich in protein, oats are a wonderful breakfast food. They have everything in them that is necessary to give you the kickstart for the day.

Lentils

Lentils have a high protein content and other nutrients as well. They can be considered as the powerhouse for nutrition. They also help in combating minor infections and protect you from the risk of several diseases.

Tofu, Tempeh & Edamame

Tofu, tempeh and edamame are lovely food products which have soybeans as their base. They are a very good source of protein. They are compatible with several recipes and rich in several other nutrition.

Hemp seeds

Hemp seeds have an optimal content of essential fatty acids which help in optimizing your health and highly-digestive proteins as well. They help in the overall healthy functioning of your body.