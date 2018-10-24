Ursula Owusu’s Classy ‘Optical Wardrobe’ Is Simply Hard To Miss!

It is hard to miss her beautiful range of optical frames. Whether it’s a prescription or just a fashion statement, the Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu- Ekuful who is also a women’s rights activist dazzles in her varying designer eyewears.

A careful look at her fashion sense means that she matches a design or colour of frames to different attires.

Today, spectacles are more of a fashion statement than a corrective eye piece as more and more Ghanaians have acquired sets of spectacles to match varying outfits or moods in a particular day.

Designer frames are in vogue now! and Ghana’s Communications Minister, Mrs Ekuful simply don’t wanna miss out!

-POB

This Frame blends with the colourful Kente

This mauvish' designer eyewear is doing magic on the African print dress

...And we are loving the frames on the white