Ursula Owusu’s Classy ‘Optical Wardrobe’ Is Simply Hard To Miss!
It is hard to miss her beautiful range of optical frames. Whether it’s a prescription or just a fashion statement, the Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu- Ekuful who is also a women’s rights activist dazzles in her varying designer eyewears.
A careful look at her fashion sense means that she matches a design or colour of frames to different attires.
Today, spectacles are more of a fashion statement than a corrective eye piece as more and more Ghanaians have acquired sets of spectacles to match varying outfits or moods in a particular day.
Designer frames are in vogue now! and Ghana’s Communications Minister, Mrs Ekuful simply don’t wanna miss out!
-POB
This Frame blends with the colourful Kente
This mauvish' designer eyewear is doing magic on the African print dress
...And we are loving the frames on the white