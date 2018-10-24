modernghana logo

35 minutes ago | Home & Food

Would You Try This "Wele Burger"?

Photo credit- Shapeupafrican
I have heard and read about “weird” food combo that people do enjoy. But what can we do? The fact that you don’t enjoy such seemingly wrong combination of foods, doesn’t mean it’s not edible

Infect, people have different tastes when it comes to food.

Some of these food combinations are Kokonte and hot pepper, bread and spicy tomato stew or shito.

Rice/Fufu and okro stew, akala and bread just to mention a few.

What about wele burger?!!
Burger with stewed wele as a major filling? Well, I found this ‘Wele” burger on Shapeupafrican and it wouldn't hurt to try it. Would it?

