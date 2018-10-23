Top Ghanaian Celebs Who Hit The Runway At The Glitz Africa Fashion Week

The 6th edition of the Glitz Africa Fashion Week (GAFW) was just spectacular.

The event which happened at the Kempinski Hotel (Gold Coast City) in Accra over the weekend saw talented fashion designers across Africa showcase their masterpiece to fashion lovers, style influencers and other key stakeholders in the fashion industry.

It was a long weekend of fashion, makeup tips, fun and socializing as models and fashion designer work backstage to give their audience a fantastic show.

Notable among the models were some top Ghanaian celebrities challenging their inner Victoria Michaels as they as sashayed confidently on the runway in beautiful apparels.

