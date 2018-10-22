First Crypto Roadshow Hits West Africa

The maiden edition of West Africa Cryptocurrency Roadshow is currently underway in Ghana, Nigeria, Togo and Benin.

The road show organized by cryptopreneur, Afrikanus Akosah Adusei from12 to October 28, 2018 is primarily focused on promoting blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin, Zest Coin, AirWire and Dav Network in these West African countries.

“Cryptocurrencies are gaining roots around the world today and it is important for Africans to understand how to use and benefit from it,” Adusei told modernghana.com in an interview.

“Cryptocurrencies allow anyone to send money anywhere in the world without going through a third party like a bank or any financial institution; it’s fast and costs very little,” he added.

Nicknamed the Crypto Traveler, Adusei has been promoting cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology since 2011 and in 2016, he left his native Ghana to travel all over Africa promoting blockchain technology/cryptocurrencies and writing about its communities.

According to him, limited or lack of financial freedom is the main reason why Africans need to jump on the cryptocurrency trajectory as few people hold bank accounts.

With the advent of the twin interventions; cryptocurrencies and smartphones, he believes every African will be able to participate fully in the financial system because no one will require permission or any form of identity to own a bank account.

This roadshow will ultimately promote MNPCoin - a cryptocurrency that offers a passive income, Zest Coin involved in charity, Airwire simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies and Dav Network is using blockchain to decentralize transportation.

Debunking Africa’s Disinterest rumours

Citing Kenya and Nigeria as among the World’s highest adopters of cryptocurrencies, he demystified the assumption that Africans are uninterested in investing in cryptocurrencies but rather embracing it.

“It’ s just a matter of time that Africans will embrace cryptocurrencies than any other people in the world.”

“The fact that a lot of Africans are discovering cryptocurrencies and are adopting it is something good for Africa looking at how we lack financial infrastructure,” he further said.

Volatility

Explaining the high rise and fall of cryptocurrencies he said, volatility; that is how cryptocurrencies work. It is guided on demand and supply; if people don’t need it prices will fall, if people need it, they will pay for whatever price it is. However, bitcoin appreciation is greater than depreciation.

In Togo, where his visit coincided with their maiden blockchain conference, he spoke on how blockchain will enhance the economic and socio-political emancipation of human kind.

Part of the activities is to encourage merchants to accept cryptocurrencies as a medium of payment.

According to Bitcoinafrica.io, South Africa has more than 30,000 merchants that accept bitcoin payments initiated by PayFast, a digital payment platform.

“My objective is to build communities in these countries where we can sustain discussions and engagements about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

“Just like how people could not stop the internet, there’s no way they can stop blockchain,”

By Pamela Ofori- Boateng

Participants at one of the events