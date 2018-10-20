Fashion For Kids; Celebrity Kids Who Are Fashionistas

Style starts young. Take a look at the celebrity kids who wow us with their amazing fashion choices.

These kids are always well dressed and have a very promising future in the fashion spheres, perhaps our next generation of style influencers.

Some surpass the trends and create their own. See which are the most stylish celebrity children!

Pulse.com.gh brings you Ghanaian celebrity kids who are lovely fashion figures.

1. Baby Lorde

What were we expecting the exact moment the promising style gem had an Instagram account with 7k followers. Her social media pages says it all and interestingly she is only one year folks!

2. Naila 4real

Naila is the daughter of Hajia Mona the popular socialite. She posses some stunning style qualities just like her mum.

3. The Nsiah's

O kyeame Kwame kids are the replica of their dad, the style icon. They always matching up in style and blessing out sight with their looks.







4. Majesty

Shatta Wale and Shatta Mitchy's son is a fashion-foward. Majesty is a total fashionista. He has effortless swag style to spare. The young genuis vibes different.



5. .Jamal

The son of Black star player, Sulley Muntari and top model, Menaye Donkor has shown a keen sense of style from an early age, as you can see from this coconut shell necklace.