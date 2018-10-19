modernghana logo

41 minutes ago | Beauty & Fashion

Stunning Celeb Styles You Can Steal For Your Weekend Events

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
From Zynnell Zuh to Berla Mundi, here are 8 celebrity style crushes who stood out with their amazing fashion choices this week.

According to Oscar de la Renta, Fashion is about dressing according to what's fashionable. Style is more about being yourself'.

Whether you are attending a wedding, a semi-formal event or date night this weekend, here are 8 style tips to influence your fashion choices.

1.

1019201834158 1h830n4ayu download

Efya
2. Selly Galley

1019201834159 8cs1vjhuup download

Selly Galley
3.

1019201834200 uypcsgerrm download

Sandra Ankobiah
4. Nana Ama Mcbrown

1019201834200 m6htk8v331 download

Nana Ama Mcbrown
5.

1019201834201 ptkwo0a442 download

Sally Akua Mensah
6. Maame Serwaa

1019201834202 i41p266ffa download

Maame Serwaa
7. Berla Mundi

1019201834203 g3041r5ddx download

Berla Mundi
8. Zynnell Zuh

1019201834204 qulxoba442 download

Zynnell Zuh

