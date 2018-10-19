Jumia Trains Hospitality Industry Players

Lagos, Nigeria; 18 October 2018: Jumia's hotel and flight marketplace (Jumia Travel) recently organised a capacity training and intensive workshop for Lagos-based hotels selling flight tickets and hotel rooms on its platform, as part of the continuous efforts towards equipping the service providers with cutting-edge industry practice obtainable in developed countries.

The supervising director of the company, Omolara Adagunodo, exposed the participants to some of the technologies fueling disruption in the hospitality industry and encouraged them to leverage these technologies, most of which Jumia has ownership of, to improve their customer service and business performance.

"Technologies such as extranet, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual card among others are some of the trends changing the travel industry. Extranet, for instance, can be used by hotels to "beat the competition, get support, analyse data, save time and manage bookings.

“Some of you are unaware of the trends in the industry. You must know that the 21st-century hotel guests’ demands are increasing and your hotels must have the capacity to meet these demands. Hence, the logic behind this capacity training is to equip you to be better prepared to meet these demands. So, I charge each of you to implement what you’ve learnt here."

She added that the training has come to stay and more will be organised for the hotel partners to ensure that they are up-to-date with industry trends.

The interactive and training session was attended by over 100 hotel representatives and some of them include, Epe Resort, Citi Height, Beni Hotel Ltd, Golden Tulip, Moorhouse Ikoyi, Class Hospitality, Chesney Hotels and many more.

For Yemi Banjoko of Beni Hotel, the training was an eyeopener. His words: "I have learned a lot more than expected. I learned the importance of using extranet. I am glad I attended this training."

