Get Rid Of Crow's Feet With 3 Simple Tips

The eye area has the thinnest skin on our body eyelids are 3 to 5 times thinner than the skin on the rest of our face. We blink about 10,000 times a day, and all emotions are dealt with in the eyes," says esthetician Joanna Czech.

Crow's feet caused by the contraction of the muscle underneath the skin, which is round and goes all the way around the eye.

As we age, our skin loses collagen and hyaluronic acid and becomes weaker, which increases the effect. Age, gender, weight loss are some factors that can contribute to the development of crow's-feet.