Recipe; Matcha Rice

Matcha is rich in protective antioxidants that are important for preventing oxidative damage in the body.

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup cooked jasmine rice
  • 1 heaped tsp matcha powder
  • 3 tsp rice vinegar
  • Pinch sea salt
  • ½ Lebanese cucumber, seeds sliced out
  • 2 spring onions, finely sliced
  • Sesame seeds

METHOD

  1. After cooking rice, stir through matcha powder, vinegar and sea salt.
  2. Divide rice into 4 bowls and top with sliced cucumber, spring onion and sesame seeds.
  3. This is a perfect side dish to serve with salmon or tofu.

