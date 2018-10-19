Recipe; Matcha Rice

Matcha is rich in protective antioxidants that are important for preventing oxidative damage in the body.

Ingredients

¾ cup cooked jasmine rice

1 heaped tsp matcha powder

3 tsp rice vinegar

Pinch sea salt

½ Lebanese cucumber, seeds sliced out

2 spring onions, finely sliced

Sesame seeds

METHOD