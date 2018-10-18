modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Beauty & Fashion

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
Hot Looks From Selly Galley Fashion Lovers Can Rock!

Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Selly Galley is popularly known for wearing glamorous outfits on various red carpet events.

She is one of the few celebrities who are always been on our list of best-dressed celebrities after every event.

Selly has a dynamic style that makes her a great fashion icon. She has elegant photos on her Instagram pages to suit the taste and preference of most of her huge following.

Check out some photos of Selly Galley giving us simple but chic style tips.

