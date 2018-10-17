modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
11 minutes ago | Love & Relationships

Traditional Outfits Never Looked This Good; Check Out Harry Bentil's Trad. Wedding

Kwasy Danyels - pulse.com.gh
Traditional Outfits Never Looked This Good; Check Out Harry Bentil's Trad. Wedding

Ghanaian actor and movie director Harry Bentill tied the knots with the love of his love, in a private ceremony over the weekend (13th October 2018).

The 'Afia Schwarzenegger' TV series star and his beautiful bride looked regal in traditional apparel as they made their relationship official in the presence of family and a few celebrity friends.

1016201884145 0e72xlkwwr download

Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's traditional wedding

Donned in the rich Kente cloth, they duo look totally stunning and we just can't have enough of the newly weds. They ooze in the rich cultural traditions of Ghana with their look but most importantly exude much happiness as seen on their faces in these photos.

Checkout more photos

1016201884146 otkvn0y442 download

Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's traditional wedding

1016201884146 0g830m4yyt download

Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's traditional wedding

1016201884146 0f728m3xxs download

Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's traditional wedding

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Superstardom,there is a big problem there.Do you want to be part of them?

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1
body-container-line