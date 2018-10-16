Striking Photos Of The Beauty Queen Married To Dr. Kwaku Oteng

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2011 Queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah has been our radar for some weeks now after the launched Miss Golden Stool, a beauty pageant for the young ladies in the Ashanti Kingdom.

Popularly called Akua, the Angel TV manager is also the fourth wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, CEO of Angel Group of companies.

Once a queen, always a queen. The mother-of-two handsome boys keep surprising us with gorgeous style choices on her Instagram page.

From African print apparels to corporate wear, Akua knows how to choose the best outfit for every occasion. We are in love in with high fashion and how she dresses down beautifully.

Check out some lovely photos below:

1.



2.



3.



4.



5.



