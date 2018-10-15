Sexy Swimwear Shoot With Grace Quaye & Celestine With Have Your Jaws Dropping

Hot models Celestine (@MissCell20) and top Ghanaian fashion model Grace Quaye (@GraceQuaye_) give us a taste of what it feels like to rock @BriWireduah swimwear on a hot Sunday afternoon, in a tantalizing editorial with jewelry by @FashionGHANA.shop.

Couture swimwear is one of the most foreign entities in Ghana, but designer Bri Wireduah is bringing style and couture into swimwear. No more going to the beach where the most stylish attribute of your swimwear is your selection of print.

See the couple rock the outfits below as they glo in their radiant beautiful ebony skin.