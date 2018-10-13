These Are The Top 10 Most Powerful Passports In Africa Right Now
Aderemi Ojekunle - pulse.com.gh
Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa are the most powerful passports in Africa, according to a new research by Henley Passport Index.
The index compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners Citizens, Seychelles now has the most powerful passport on the continent.
In the world ranking, Singapore takes the top place as 127 jurisdictions will welcome its holder to cross their borders free.
The report ranked passports of the world by their total visa-free score. These are the most powerful passports in Africa: 1. Seychelles
World ranking: 21
Seychelles passport (Seychelles News Agency) It holder can enter 104 jurisdictions on visa-free 31 Visa on arrival 63 required visa 2. Mauritius World ranking: 25
(CGTN Africa)
Visa free: 99 Visa on Arrival: 32 Visa required: 67 3. South Africa World ranking: 44
South Africa passport (Intergate Immigration) Visa free: 64 Visa on Arrival: 33 Visa required: 101 4. Botswana World ranking: 58
Botswana passport (Mmegi) Visa free: 49 Visa on Arrival: 28 Visa required: 121 5. Lesotho World ranking: 59
Lesotho passport Visa free: 47 Visa on Arrival: 29 Visa required: 122 6. Swaziland World ranking: 60
Swaziland passport (Flickr) Visa free: 46 Visa on Arrival: 29 Visa required: 123 7. Malawi World ranking: 61
Visa free: 44 Visa on Arrival: 29 Visa required: 125 8. Kenya World ranking: 62
Kenya passport (The Standard) Visa free: 39 Visa on Arrival: 33 Visa required: 126 9. Namibia World ranking: 63
Namibia passport (Lakeside Travel and Tour's Blog)
Visa free: 99 Visa on Arrival: 42 Visa required: 127 10. Gambia World ranking: 64 Visa free: 45 Visa on Arrival: 25 Visa required: 128 Ghana is ranked on 15th on the list, while Cameroon and Nigeria are ranked 45th in Africa. Ghana holder can enter 39 countries on visa-free.
Nigeria and Cameroon are ranked 81 in the world. Nigerian holder can enter 23 jurisdictions on visa-free, 27 visa on arrival and 147 required a visa. For Cameroon, a holder can enter 19 nations on visa-free, 31 on visa on arrival and 148 required a visa from the country's holder. In the world, the top 10 are:
1. Singapore 2. Germany 3. Denmark 4. Sweden 5. Finland 6. Luxembourg 7. Italy 8. France 9. Norway 10. Netherlands
These Are The Top 10 Most Powerful Passports In Africa Right Now
Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa are the most powerful passports in Africa, according to a new research by Henley Passport Index.
The index compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners Citizens, Seychelles now has the most powerful passport on the continent.
In the world ranking, Singapore takes the top place as 127 jurisdictions will welcome its holder to cross their borders free.
The report ranked passports of the world by their total visa-free score. These are the most powerful passports in Africa: 1. Seychelles
World ranking: 21
Seychelles passport (Seychelles News Agency)
It holder can enter 104 jurisdictions on visa-free
31 Visa on arrival
63 required visa 2. Mauritius
World ranking: 25
(CGTN Africa)
Visa free: 99
Visa on Arrival: 32
Visa required: 67 3. South Africa
World ranking: 44
South Africa passport (Intergate Immigration)
Visa free: 64
Visa on Arrival: 33
Visa required: 101 4. Botswana
World ranking: 58
Botswana passport (Mmegi)
Visa free: 49
Visa on Arrival: 28
Visa required: 121 5. Lesotho
World ranking: 59
Lesotho passport
Visa free: 47
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 122 6. Swaziland
World ranking: 60
Swaziland passport (Flickr)
Visa free: 46
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 123 7. Malawi
World ranking: 61
Visa free: 44
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 125 8. Kenya
World ranking: 62
Kenya passport (The Standard)
Visa free: 39
Visa on Arrival: 33
Visa required: 126 9. Namibia
World ranking: 63
Namibia passport (Lakeside Travel and Tour's Blog)
Visa free: 99
Visa on Arrival: 42
Visa required: 127 10. Gambia
World ranking: 64
Visa free: 45
Visa on Arrival: 25
Visa required: 128
Ghana is ranked on 15th on the list, while Cameroon and Nigeria are ranked 45th in Africa. Ghana holder can enter 39 countries on visa-free.
Nigeria and Cameroon are ranked 81 in the world. Nigerian holder can enter 23 jurisdictions on visa-free, 27 visa on arrival and 147 required a visa. For Cameroon, a holder can enter 19 nations on visa-free, 31 on visa on arrival and 148 required a visa from the country's holder. In the world, the top 10 are:
1. Singapore
2. Germany
3. Denmark
4. Sweden
5. Finland
6. Luxembourg
7. Italy
8. France
9. Norway
10. Netherlands