2 hours ago

These Are The Top 10 Most Powerful Passports In Africa Right Now

Aderemi Ojekunle - pulse.com.gh
Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa are the most powerful passports in Africa, according to a new research by Henley Passport Index.

The index compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners Citizens, Seychelles now has the most powerful passport on the continent.

In the world ranking, Singapore takes the top place as 127 jurisdictions will welcome its holder to cross their borders free.

The report ranked passports of the world by their total visa-free score. These are the most powerful passports in Africa: 1. Seychelles

World ranking: 21

1012201864148 0f72ylkxws sey

Seychelles passport (Seychelles News Agency)
It holder can enter 104 jurisdictions on visa-free
31 Visa on arrival
63 required visa 2. Mauritius
World ranking: 25

1012201864149 1i840p4bbv mauritiuspassport

(CGTN Africa)

Visa free: 99
Visa on Arrival: 32
Visa required: 67 3. South Africa
World ranking: 44

1012201864149 8dt2wjivup sapassport

South Africa passport (Intergate Immigration)
Visa free: 64
Visa on Arrival: 33
Visa required: 101 4. Botswana
World ranking: 58

1012201864149 swnaqecp5k botswana

Botswana passport (Mmegi)
Visa free: 49
Visa on Arrival: 28
Visa required: 121 5. Lesotho
World ranking: 59

1012201864149 0f72ylkxxs lesotho

Lesotho passport
Visa free: 47
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 122 6. Swaziland
World ranking: 60

1012201864149 23041q5dcw swiziland

Swaziland passport (Flickr)
Visa free: 46
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 123 7. Malawi
World ranking: 61

1012201864149 1j041p5cbw malawi

Visa free: 44
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 125 8. Kenya
World ranking: 62

1012201864149 vaqdthfssn kenyapassport

Kenya passport (The Standard)
Visa free: 39
Visa on Arrival: 33
Visa required: 126 9. Namibia
World ranking: 63

1012201864150 txobrfdq5l namibiapassport

Namibia passport (Lakeside Travel and Tour's Blog)

Visa free: 99
Visa on Arrival: 42
Visa required: 127 10. Gambia
World ranking: 64
Visa free: 45
Visa on Arrival: 25
Visa required: 128
Ghana is ranked on 15th on the list, while Cameroon and Nigeria are ranked 45th in Africa. Ghana holder can enter 39 countries on visa-free.

Nigeria and Cameroon are ranked 81 in the world. Nigerian holder can enter 23 jurisdictions on visa-free, 27 visa on arrival and 147 required a visa. For Cameroon, a holder can enter 19 nations on visa-free, 31 on visa on arrival and 148 required a visa from the country's holder. In the world, the top 10 are:

1. Singapore
2. Germany
3. Denmark
4. Sweden
5. Finland
6. Luxembourg
7. Italy
8. France
9. Norway
10. Netherlands

