modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Church Services Are Simply Canaanite Entertainment!!—letter To Eric In Ghan...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
10 minutes ago | Love & Relationships

Here Are Photos From The Royal Wedding You Didn't Know About

kwasy Danyels - pulse.com.gh
Here Are Photos From The Royal Wedding You Didn't Know About

Here come the bride! Princess Eugenie tied the knot with her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle today 12th October and we just can't have enough of it .

1012201854143 8cs1vihuup royalweddingleaving

The couple married this morning at the same venue where Meghan Markle and Prince harry had their wedding earlier this year. The newly weds looked very much in love with the excitements on their faces throughout the marriage ceremony. Present at the event were other Royals, celebrities and some family and friends.

See all the adorable romantic moments between the bride and groom here.


1012201854144 k5grj7u3h1 rs634x1024181012033303634princesseugenietiaralt101218

1012201854144 uypcsgerrm download


1012201854144 1h830o4aau http2f2fcdn

1012201854144 j4eq276ggb download

1012201854144 sxnaredq5k download


1012201854144 uypcsgerrm download

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1The way to true greatness lies in humble service.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line