modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Church Services Are Simply Canaanite Entertainment!!—letter To Eric In Ghan...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
22 minutes ago | Love & Relationships

This Kenyan Couple Is Breaking The Internet With The Wildest Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot

Nyakinyua Kibugi - pulse.com.gh
This Kenyan Couple Is Breaking The Internet With The Wildest Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot

These days, photographers are thinking outside the box and coming up with creative concepts that tell a story while driving the point home.

One such photographer extraordinaire is Kenyan photographer, Willy Muturi . The camera guru has carved a niche for himself by creating really witty photo concepts for couples, be it for engagement shoots, pregnancy photo shoots or even family photo shoots.

Earlier this year, he was the brains behind a viral shoot where a couple had the most Kenyan engagement shoot you will ever see . This time round, he's back with another interesting 'save the date' shoot.

While save the date shoots are not so common or even necessary, some couples choose to go ahead and announce their wedding date in a rather unconventional way, after all, just a simple save the date card or message is too mainstream and not extraordinary enough right? Gotta be a lil extra and sprinkle some pizzazz.

Victoria and Michael, joined by their kids had such a cute shoot, announcing their wedding date; perhaps a perfect inspiration for other couples looking for a 'save the date' photo shoot idea? Have a look:

1012201814157 osjvn0y442 save1

Willy Muturi photographs Kenyan couple's save the date photo shoot (Willy Muturi Photography)

1012201814157 sxoaredq5l save4

Victoria and Michael and their kids (Willy Muturi Photography)

1012201814157 0eu2xljwwr save5

Michael and the kids (Will Muturi Photograph)

1012201814157 g30n1r5edx save6

Victoria and the kids (Willy Muturi Photography)

1012201814157 osjvm0x442 save3

A 'save the date' wedding shoot concept (Willy Muturi Photography)

1012201814158 uaqctgfsrn save8

Happy family - The Mainas (Willy Muturi Photography)

1012201814158 0g830m4yyt save7

Creative 'save the date' photo shoot (Willy Muturi Photography)

The couple finally got married and their wedding shoot, still by Wily Muturi was equally outstanding!

1012201814158 i41p266ffa wed1

Michael and Victoria on their wedding day (Willy Muturi Photography)

1012201814158 qulxoba443 wed2

Michael and Victoria joined by their kids on their wedding day photo shoot (Willy Muturi Photography)

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1"AID TO AFRICA IS NOTHING BUT DEAD. FOR WHEN AID FAILS TO ACHIEVE ITS PURPOSE NOTHING GOOD CAN BE SAID OF IT."

By: Lord Aikins Adusei quot-img-1
body-container-line