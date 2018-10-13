This Kenyan Couple Is Breaking The Internet With The Wildest Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot

These days, photographers are thinking outside the box and coming up with creative concepts that tell a story while driving the point home.

One such photographer extraordinaire is Kenyan photographer, Willy Muturi . The camera guru has carved a niche for himself by creating really witty photo concepts for couples, be it for engagement shoots, pregnancy photo shoots or even family photo shoots.

Earlier this year, he was the brains behind a viral shoot where a couple had the most Kenyan engagement shoot you will ever see . This time round, he's back with another interesting 'save the date' shoot.

While save the date shoots are not so common or even necessary, some couples choose to go ahead and announce their wedding date in a rather unconventional way, after all, just a simple save the date card or message is too mainstream and not extraordinary enough right? Gotta be a lil extra and sprinkle some pizzazz.

Victoria and Michael, joined by their kids had such a cute shoot, announcing their wedding date; perhaps a perfect inspiration for other couples looking for a 'save the date' photo shoot idea? Have a look:

Willy Muturi photographs Kenyan couple's save the date photo shoot (Willy Muturi Photography)

Victoria and Michael and their kids (Willy Muturi Photography)

Michael and the kids (Will Muturi Photograph)

Victoria and the kids (Willy Muturi Photography)

A 'save the date' wedding shoot concept (Willy Muturi Photography)

Happy family - The Mainas (Willy Muturi Photography)

Creative 'save the date' photo shoot (Willy Muturi Photography)

The couple finally got married and their wedding shoot, still by Wily Muturi was equally outstanding!

Michael and Victoria on their wedding day (Willy Muturi Photography)

Michael and Victoria joined by their kids on their wedding day photo shoot (Willy Muturi Photography)