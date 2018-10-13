Wednesday 10th of October was World Mental Health Day and Blanck magazine's coverage of World Mental Health Day is exactly what we needed.

Mental health is still one of the most important conversations that everyone should be having . Days like World Mental Health Day help bring that conversation to the forefront.

Fashion magazine Blanck, released and extra special issue to mark the day. Their illustrations alongside their emotive articles really captured the mood of the important day.

According to the release:



On this year's Mental Health Awareness Day, Blanck magazine presents a special art inspired edition as it joins millions of people around the globe in creating more awareness. With alarmingly increasing statistics, the scourge of Mental Disorders and Illnesses has plagued our world. The battle against this invisible villain gets harder to fight when society turns against its own, discrimination and stereotypes set in and we lose the capacity to heal and be healed.

Inside Blanck magazine's special issue to mark World Mental Health Day (Blanck Magazine)

World Mental Health Day is a day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. Twenty-six years after this notable annual event was enacted, many people around the globe are yet to come to terms with the harsh realities of this affliction.

Credits

Cover Concept & Story: Franka Chiedu

Cover Artwork: Osaze Amadasun @osaze_amadasun

Graphics design: Yoma Ahweyevu @yomadesignstudio