24 minutes ago

Blanck Magazine's Coverage Of World Mental Health Day Is Exactly What We Needed

Ntianu Obiora - pulse.com.gh
Wednesday 10th of October was World Mental Health Day and Blanck magazine's coverage of World Mental Health Day is exactly what we needed.

Mental health is still one of the most important conversations that everyone should be having . Days like World Mental Health Day help bring that conversation to the forefront.

Fashion magazine Blanck, released and extra special issue to mark the day. Their illustrations alongside their emotive articles really captured the mood of the important day.

According to the release:


On this year's Mental Health Awareness Day, Blanck magazine presents a special art inspired edition as it joins millions of people around the globe in creating more awareness. With alarmingly increasing statistics, the scourge of Mental Disorders and Illnesses has plagued our world. The battle against this invisible villain gets harder to fight when society turns against its own, discrimination and stereotypes set in and we lose the capacity to heal and be healed.

1012201814157 i4dp266gfa insideblanckmagazinesspecialissuetomarkworldmentalhealthday

Inside Blanck magazine's special issue to mark World Mental Health Day (Blanck Magazine)

1012201814157 rwnyqdcp53 blanckmagazinereleasesspecialissuetomarkworldmentalhealthdaycentredaroundgriefdepressionandanxietyamongothers

Blanck magazine releases special issue to mark World Mental Health Day centred around grief, depression and anxiety among others (Blanck magazine )

World Mental Health Day is a day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. Twenty-six years after this notable annual event was enacted, many people around the globe are yet to come to terms with the harsh realities of this affliction.

Credits
Cover Concept & Story: Franka Chiedu
Cover Artwork: Osaze Amadasun @osaze_amadasun

Graphics design: Yoma Ahweyevu @yomadesignstudio

