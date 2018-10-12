modernghana logo

Miss Universe Ghana 2018 In Hot Bikini Photos

Winner of this year's (2018) Miss Universe Ghana , Akpene Diata Hoggar just hit the internet with some sizzling bikini photos and we just cant have enough of it.

Akpene Diata Hoggar, won our hearts with her swim wear photos shot by celebrity photographers "Twins Dnt Beg". The beauty queen gave us the eye popping effect at sight of her photos in her hand woven bra she scored with a beautiful bikini bottom of the same pink color; pink.

1011201834150 vaqduhgtsn download

Not only did the beauty queen look dashing in her swim wear but she equally assumed some dramatic or exaggerated bodily attitude which purveyed the message she in her photos. She knows her modeling like she knows worth. She is every woman in these photos.

1011201834150 m5htk8v331 download

1011201834150 8eu2xkjwvq download

1011201834150 k5frj7u2h1 download

