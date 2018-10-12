Miss Universe Ghana 2018 In Hot Bikini Photos

Winner of this year's (2018) Miss Universe Ghana , Akpene Diata Hoggar just hit the internet with some sizzling bikini photos and we just cant have enough of it.

Akpene Diata Hoggar, won our hearts with her swim wear photos shot by celebrity photographers "Twins Dnt Beg". The beauty queen gave us the eye popping effect at sight of her photos in her hand woven bra she scored with a beautiful bikini bottom of the same pink color; pink.

Not only did the beauty queen look dashing in her swim wear but she equally assumed some dramatic or exaggerated bodily attitude which purveyed the message she in her photos. She knows her modeling like she knows worth. She is every woman in these photos.