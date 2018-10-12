modernghana logo

TV Host, Akua GMB Looks Dashing In Her Birthday Photos

Angel TV host, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah popularly called Akua GMB, a name she got after her participation in TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful Pageant fame turned plus one and we are loving her birthday photos.

Like the saying goes; do not regret growing older, it is a privilege denied to many. Clearly, the TV host buys in this assertion as she marks her birthday with some beautiful photos of her stunning outfits to celebrate life. It just couldn't have been any better.

Akua is seen donned in a stylish kente oufit with some elaborate designs in it. With the radiant colours in the Kenter fabric, the TV host looks entirely dashing. She matched her outfit with a very elegant fascinator. Her color play was just great as it compliments her skin perfectly.

The TV host also cladded herself in other lovely costumes. Checkout more photos.

