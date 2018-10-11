Photo- Shorthaircutsforblackwomen.com

Let’s be honest, There are times when our lives seem to be at a stand still.

We set goals, but it seems as though we will never achieve them.

We sit back and watch everyone around us continue to be blessed and gloat about their answered prayers and continuous flow of blessings. We’re genuinely happy for them, but we can’t help but wonder “when will it be my turn?”

It’s not that we actually believe that God is ignoring us. We believe that He hears us and that He will answer us in due time. It’s the “due time” that gets us in a frenzy when God’s timing is taking too long.

“I’ve been patiently waiting for my Boaz for a while now. When will love finally find me? Lord, I need you to move now!”

“I’ve been trying to have kids for a while now. What if I’m too old to have kids? What if I’m too old to enjoy my kids? I need God to bless me with a child before I’m 35. Lord, I need you to move now!”

“I’ve been trying to get my career off the ground for a while now. When will I get my big break? When will doors start to open for me? Lord, I need you to move now!”

These are all concerns that may interrupt our day to day living. We’re so focused on “when” we never stop to ask “what“.

What is it God wants me to learn during this waiting period?

What can I do to prepare myself while I wait?

What does the Bible say about patiently waiting on God?

For me… I was praying for a husband. So much that my world started to revolve around finding him. This lead to a few unhealthy relationships which I knew were going nowhere from the start. I was impatient and didn’t want to wait on God, so I was determined to try to force each and every one of them work. But how many of us know that when God says no, the answer is no? Don’t waste your time trying to debate or negotiate. He has the final word and He will always do what’s best for us. It took me a while to get this in my spirit, but boy when I did!!!

Instead of asking God why? I had to stop and ask myself a few questions.

“What does God want me to work on within myself during this waiting period?”

“How can I draw closer to God instead of pulling away from Him during this waiting period?”

“Who can I encourage that may be going through the same thing during this waiting period?

God’s timing is perfect… never early, never late. He knows what is best for us and will place us at the right place at the right time. It’s only a matter of time, so hold on to God’s promises for your life.

Waiting may be painful at times, but It’s so necessary as Christians. The fastest way is not always the best way!