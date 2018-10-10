Five Exciting Things You Can With A Virtual Reality Headset

While virtual reality might seem like a recent technology, that’s far from the truth because we’ve had bits and pieces of it before. Since the 1960s we have seen prototypes of immersive stereoscopic videos, motion-tracking headsets and interactive Google Street View-like experiences.

The fact is that it is only in recent years that the technology has matured and been made available for the public. Do you often think of things to do with a VR headset? Are there experiences you wish you could do that you think are impossible? It’ll surprise you to hear what you can do with a VR headset.

Feel Free Like a Bird

Humans have always been inspired by the flying of birds as is evident in many inventions. It’s only natural that it should be one of the things to do with a VR headset. Unlike other inventions, with the VR headset, you are the one doing the flying.

Exploring Places

With a VR headset, you can have the experience of your favourite destination right in your bedroom.

Artwork in 3D

Creating art with the Tilt Brush is definitely one of the things to do with a VR headset. The 3D effect of the strokes is mind-blowing. You can go around your work and have some of the paintings suspended in mid-air. The kind of images you can make is limitless. They range from abstract to representational and realistic. Even if you can’t paint, you’ll still be able to use the brush as a spray can.

Dining at a Choice Place

Being able to eat wherever you choose is amazing. This is not limited to restaurants alone, but even open space, in the air, or surrounded by animals. Sony is presently working on this VR experience.

Better Blueprints for Architects

Deciding your house design is another thing to do with a VR headset. Arch Virtual creates VR apps for architectural companies. This app doesn’t have a pre-built house for you to look at but open spaces. With computer models as the digital blueprints, Arch Virtual creates a three-dimensional animation of the interior. Once in the Oculus Rift D2K, you can examine every part of the building.