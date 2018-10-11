modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Beauty & Fashion

7 Times Zynnell Zuh Showed Some Skin In Stunning Dresses

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Zynnell Zuh can confidently say 2018 has been a great year for her.

She won the 2018 Glitz Movie personality for the year making it 3 times in a roll. The 33-year-old also made Ghana proud at the recently held International Achievement Recognition Awards (IARA) by winning Best Young Actress Award.

Zynnell is a familiar face on most red carpet events held in Ghana and beyond including 2018 Cannes Film Festival Awards.

The style influencer has a high fashion sense and doesn't shy away from showing her cleavage in her elegant dresses.

Debatably, Ms. Zuh is one of the few female celebrities who invest huge sums of money in looks and we love her high fashion sense.

Check out some photos below for your next wedding dress inspiration.

1.

1010201824201 m6htk8w331 download

Ghanaian actress and slay queen, Zynnell Zuh
2.

1010201824201 k5grj7u3h1 404086623998305705494505995959840558546944n

Ghanaian actress and slay queen, Zynnell Zuh
3.

1010201824201 1j841p5cbv download

Ghanaian actress and slay queen, Zynnell Zuh
4.

1010201824201 uypcsferrm download

Ghanaian actress and slay queen, Zynnell Zuh
5.

1010201824201 j4eq276ggb download

Ghanaian actress and slay queen, Zynnell Zuh
6.

1010201824202 8ds2wjivup download

Ghanaian actress and slay queen, Zynnell Zuh
7.

1010201824202 0eu2xljwwr download

Ghanaian actress and slay queen, Zynnell Zuh

