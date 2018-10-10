5 Reasons Why You Should Never Ignore Foreplay Before Sex

Foreplay is a much more vital piece of the pie than it's often credited to be. In fact, it can be the thin line between a good sexual moment and a bad one.

Foreplay has become an integral part of the whole lovemaking experience. As much as impromptu sexual encounters without foreplay is sometimes considered as some of the best sexual experiences, most women will also agree that good sexual encounters are one with a good allocated time for foreplay or what other's label pre-sexual play.

5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex

Just so you know, foreplay is a set of emotionally and physically intimate acts between two or more people meant to create sexual arousal and desire for sexual activity. It includes kissing, touching or nibbling the partner.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex.

1.It increases intimacy

Foreplay has a way of cranking intimacy with your partner up a notch. It heightens the experience in bed and is a great way to connect with your partner. Respond to their signals - don't be afraid to tell your partner exactly what works and what doesn't, and remember, if you're not comfortable talking, you can communicate in other ways, through encouraging sighs and moans.

2. It enhances natural lubrication

Save yourself the stress of buying purchasing a sexual lubricant on the market which can sometimes be totally embarassing. The intimate and sensual nature of pre-sexual play increases blood flow to the genitals so that the vulva and clitoris swell and the vagina lubricates itself and men as well through the sperm duct.

3.It's sets the tone for an epic climax

You can't expect an amazing climax without working on the foreplay. Foreplay sets the tone for a beautiful ending and with that we mean a good orgasm. One that is totally sensual and rejuvinating.

4. It simplifies the act

We all know how sex could be a tiring act sometimes with vigorous humping and bumping most often just to make a statement to your partner. You end up running out of breath and mind communicates your stress to your system and it also gives an untimely help by breaking the 'waters'.

With foreplay, it gratifies the act and makes it more enjoyable but most importantly less stressful.

5. You get to understand your partner's body chemistry

Foreplay is the perfect time to spend understanding what your partner likes because without that, you will never learn what she really needs to be fully stimulated. Don't be shy; ask for feedback and also give your own. Both partners profit from good communication during foreplay and lovemaking. Also, without cutting the intensity of the moment, ask her what she really likes and what makes her go wild.

