How To Make Coconut Oil Shampoo For Shiny Hair

The vitamins and essential fatty acids naturally found in coconut oil nourish the scalp and help to remove sebum build-up from hair follicles. Coconut milk also contains vitamin E, a natural preservative, and fats that fight damage and deeply condition your hair.

Coconut oil for hair

You can easily prepare coconut oil shampoo in 5 minutes with the following ingredients.

¾ cup water

½ cup castile soap

2 teaspoon table salt

2 tablespoon coconut oil

2 teaspoon jojoba oil

20 drops coconut fragrance oil