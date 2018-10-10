modernghana logo

Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley Looked Exquisite In This African Print Wear

Kwasy Danyels - pulse.com.gh
Having all these three beautiful ladies who have been in the news lately for various reason in one photo burbs elegance.

From Lydia Forson and Sister Derbie's lavish Dubai vacation to Lharley's Glitz Style awards win , these female celebrities undoubtedly own 2018. Their group photo says it all in a stunningly beautiful way. Let's just say that is a lot of 'Girl Power' in this photo.

All three are seen donned in colorful African print pants which highlights their ample physique. This was scored with distinct black blouses which beautifully projected the contrast underneath. Lharley and Lydia opted for hoop earrings whilst Sister Derbie ditched that for small earrings. Regardless, they all exude glam and beauty.

