About The Name Ya'oh And Title Ala'aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
46 minutes ago

Watch Stephanie Benson’s Look At The Ghana Music Awards, UK

Grace Afua Somuah-Annan - pulse.com.gh
The dazzling Stephanie Benson graced the Ghana Music Awards that took place in the UK over the weekend. And as usual, had us reeling over her ensemble.

The striking singer and mother of five, Stephanie is our all-time body goals at 50 years. Always up to sync on stage, she leaves nothing unattended to including her costume.

Just when we think she can't wow us any more, she drops a stunner. And this time it happened to be on the stage of the Ghana Music Awards organised in the UK.

Watch the video below and let us know whether her outfit was a hit or miss.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

