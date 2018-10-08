Meet Your Best Dressed Female Celebrities at the 2018 RTP Awards

modernghana logo

About The Name Ya'oh And Title Ala'aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
51 minutes ago | Beauty & Fashion

Kwasy Danyels - pulse.com.gh
The 2018 Radio and Television Awards (RTP Awards) was held at the Accra International Conference Center over the weekend, 6th October 2018.

Hosted by His Royal Blackness and Cookie of EIB Network and His Royal Blackness, the night was packed with memorable moments including the style statements. It was a night of many looks but we bring you the 10 best dressed celebrities at the RTP Awards.

108201814155 ptkwo0a442 download

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 10 best dressed celebrities at the 2018 RTP Awards.

1. Victoria Lebene


2. Cookie Tee

108201814155 rvmypdb553 download


3.


4. Serwaa Amihere

108201814156 1i830o4bau download


5. Stacy Amihere

6. Akua


7. Nana Aba Anamoah

8. Gloria Sarfo

