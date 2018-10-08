5 Signs That He Is Regretful For Dumping You

He is stalking you on social media

He doesn't comment or like any of your posts but he is the first to read or view your video. He wants to know every little detail about your life and find the right time to walk through the door.

He is been in touch with your family

Why would your ex buy a gift for your younger sister on her birthday? It is simply because he can't live without you and wants to make amends by reconnecting with your family.

He calls and texts you when he is drunk

Sometimes, you can't trust the behavior of a sober guy. It's because he's better at keeping his emotions in check when he isn't under the influence of whiskey.

So when he's blowing up your mobile phone with text messages and calls when he's drunk, apologizing for being the asshole boyfriend he's been to you, you don't need another hint: he's regretful for breaking up with you!

He is single

How would you know he is single? He shares snaps of his daily life and tags your mutual friends who might like give you information about him. He posts regretful messages on his status and explains how bored he is as a single man.

He apologies with gifts

Sometimes we don't know what we have until we lose it. After months of a breakup, he has finally realized that he was shaping him to be a responsible guy, you are monitoring his finances and advising him to make good business decisions among other.

All the girls he dated after you are in for his money and he has regretted letting go of you so the best he can do is to face you directly and ask for forgiveness.