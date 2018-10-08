10 Romantic Words Your Wife Wants To Hear Every Morning

Marriage is a sacred relationship - one where two hearts come together and vow to be with one another for a lifetime.

Keep the spark in the relationship alive each day by expressing how you feel toward each other with words and gifts.

Make your wife feel special and blessed to have such a caring and thoughtful husband like you. Don't let her regret accepting your proposal.

I can conquer the world with a single hand so long as you are holding the other.

God must have been showing off when he created you.

I will always love you forever.

Every time I see you, I fall in love with you all over again.

Whenever I am having difficulties at work, I imagine your beautiful smile and all my troubles fades away.

When you leave me, I will starve to death but your mouth watering meals gives me life.