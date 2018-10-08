You’re Not Perfect, But God Can Still Use You

Photo- Shutterstock

Have you ever read or heard something and immediately had an “ah ha moment” like Oprah says? Well I got that from this excerpt from Rick Warren’s book: “The Purpose Drive Life – What On Earth Am I Here For?” a few months ago:

“The great missionary Hudson Taylor said, ‘All God’s giants were

weak people.’ Moses’ weakness was his temper. It caused him to murder an Egyptian, strike the rock he was supposed to speak to, and break the tablets of the Ten Commandments. Yet God transformed Moses into ‘the great humblest man on earth.”

“Gideon’s weakness was low self-esteem and deep insecurities, but God transformed him into a ‘mighty man of valor.’ Abraham’s weakness was fear . Not once, but twice, he claimed his wife was his sister to protect himself. But God transformed Abraham into ‘the father of those who have faith.’ Impulsive, weak-willed Peter became ‘a rock,’ the adulterer David became ‘a man after my own heart,’ and John, one of the arrogant ‘Sons of Thunder,’ became the ‘Apostle of love.”

I don’t know about you, but I found the above passage so powerful. Some of the greatest men and women in the bible that God used for His purpose and plan were considered inadequate individuals, like me and you, they had weaknesses. They had self- doubt , fear, insecurities, imperfections – but God used them anyhow, and like them He can and wants to use us too. If an adulterer (and murderer I might add) like David could then be referenced by God as “a man after my own heart” then I don’t see why we can’t be the same – women and men after God’s own heart.

Please note that God doesn’t want us to be adulterers and murderers etc. but this is just a reference of how God can change our hearts and minds to love and to live a life of Godly obedience. Of all the Ten Commandments the greatest are:

Matthew 22:36-40 NIV

36 “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?”

37 Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ 38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ 40 All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”