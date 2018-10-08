5 Reasons Why Sex Should Be An Everyday Affair

It can be a challenge to set aside quality time for sex for many couples. Whether it's because their libidos don't match, or life's obligations have made them too tired for anything lascivious.

It's really bad when you think about it because the benefits of sex are endless! Yeah, it feels good, but more importantly, it is optimum for your health and overall quality of life.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 amazing reasons to have sex every single day.

1. Strengthens Relationships

Sex gas a way of building and tightening the bond between two people. It is a means of communicating care and affection between two people. If you think about it, your relationship probably feels strained when intimacy wavers.

2. Better Cardiac health

Sex is another form of cardiac exercise. The heart is the most important muscle in the body. The physical exertion from sex keeps that muscle moving, which helps to combat heart diseases and conditions.

3. Help Alleviate Depression

Depression is a major problem among people who are unhappy with their lives. A good sex life improves one's outlook on life, which alleviates depression.

4.Boost the Immune System

Again, sex increases blood flow throughout your body. This keeps antibodies building in your system for the purpose of fighting viruses and germs that cause medical problems.

5. Increase Blood Circulation

This is an important benefit of sex, making it worth mentioning at least this one more time.