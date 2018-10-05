Ingredients for Cabbage Fufu Cabbage Fufu Combination 1
1 small cabbage
½ to 1 teaspoon Psyllium Husk
Cabbage Fufu Combination 2
1 small cabbage
¼ teaspoon Xanthan Gum
Psyllium husk and Xanthan gum are low carb binders that will make the cabbage fufu moldable so we will be able to make balls of fufu with it while eating. Cabbage is a vegetable that contains only 6g of carbohydrates per 100g of cabbage so fufu made with cabbage alone cannot be molded into fufu balls. Please read up on these two ingredients to be sure they are good for you before you use them. See where to buy them from below.
Cabbage fufu prepared with psyllium husk has the texture of eba while cabbage fufu prepared with xanthan gum has the texture of semolina or semovita.
If you want to make larger quantities you can scale up the quantities of ingredients.
Directions for Making Cabbage Fufu
Peel off the outer leaves of the cabbage, rinse and chop into pieces.
Blend with as little water as possible and pour into a muslin bag or a chiffon cloth to remove the water. I throw away the water because it gives the cabbage fufu a sort of bitter taste.
Place some weights on the bag to speed up the process.
When all the water has seeped out, put the cabbage puree into a pot on medium heat. Then start stirring.
When it heats up, check the time and continue stirring for 5 minutes.
Add the psyllium husk or xanthan gum and continue stirring for 2 more minutes or till a moldable dough is formed.
Wrap with a plastic film to keep it moldable. They say that a plastic film causes cancer but to be honest, I am yet to find another utensil that can do a good job of keeping this cabbage fufu moldable especially if you use the mixtures from combination 1 or 2. So to use or not to use the plastic film? You decide.
That's it! Watch the video below for a visual process.
How To Make Cabbage Fufu
