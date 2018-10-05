The visit of US First Lady Melania Trump saw the deployment of American security apparatus with its famed emphasis on technology and gadgets. Security expert...
Ghana Police Vs Melania Trump's Security
The visit of US First Lady Melania Trump saw the deployment of American security apparatus with its famed emphasis on technology and gadgets.
Security experts in Ghana have complained that Ghana's Police Service is severely under-resourced.This photo is all you need to see to make your day. (Source Joyonline.com)
Ghana police vs Melania Trump's security
Ghana police vs Melania Trump's security