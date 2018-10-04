modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
16 minutes ago | Love & Relationships

No Silent Or Off Mode; 5 Mobile Phone Rules Every Couple Should Follow

Kwasy Danyels - pulse.com.gh
No Silent Or Off Mode; 5 Mobile Phone Rules Every Couple Should Follow

Mobile phones are great but can also create problems for relationships. These are the cell phone rules every couple has to follow for a healthy relationship.

1. Walking away from your partner to answer phone calls is totally wrong. Your partner will perceive you are hiding something or having an affair. Love is about perception.

2.Please call back or reply as soon as you can when you see a missed call or text from your partner. Put your partner at ease.

103201814201 txobrfdq5l 611707788401enmasterfile


3.If you will be busy, notify your partner you will not be able to pick up calls or reply texts promptly. Inform your partner what you will be doing and approximately for how long. This prepares your partner and brings peace because your partner will not feel ignored.

4. Don't make a habit of putting your phone on silent mode or turning it off each time you're with your partner. It makes you look like you are hiding something.

5. After the date and you don't live together; man, call her up and check on her, tell her you got home safe; lady, send him a text, thanking him for a wonderful time.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1The same bullet that can kill a rabbit can also kill an elephant

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line