Beauty Or Madness? Have Our Makeup Artists Gone Crazy With This New look?

Its 2018 and makeup gurus have invented a new eyebrow trend that is sure to break the internet.

First, we scraped off our lush eyebrows and replaced them with thin black lines.

Then not so long ago we thought the wiggly eyebrows were going to be the thing. Unfortunately, it seemed the ladies felt weird with them and so it got ditched. This time am betting this new trend inspired by @nikkietutorials would scare our men away.

The trend is simply drawing one eyebrow beneath your eye finished with eyelash impersonation to give your eye an upside-down look. So you end up looking like a sexy dysfunctional eyed creature.

Just when we thought our Ghanaian makeup comrades will skip this haunting look, the makeup guru @shadesandbrushes dropped her haunted eye look too. I must say at first glance it's definitely skin crawling but upon closer inspection the exquisite workmanship displayed is admirable.

Let's see how long this look lasts but am sure it's definitely going to be perfect for Halloween.

WATCH VIDEO OF HOW TO PULL OFF THIS LOOK:

