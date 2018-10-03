Accra Fashion Week Set To Launch 1st Ghanaian Fashion Auction Today

Accra Fashion Week's 'Designer Fashion Auction' may just be one of the most revolutionary acts to be executed in Ghana. The event set for Wednesday 3rd October 2018 (Today) 7pm and will see fashion enthusiasts, celebrities and diplomats congregate at the Urban Grill venue in Airport, Accra. Where they will be given the chance to engage in silent bidden for exclusive outfits made only available for their viewing.

The auction will feature clothes from some of Ghana's very best such as Afre Anko, Bri Wireduah, Randa Khatib, Madlyn Mode and more, as well as exclusive items from leading Nigerian brand MXDonna.

Proceeds of the fundraising auction will go towards Accra Fashion Week and it's project to build Ghanaian fashion as well as the Wennette Foundation, a Non-profit organization that reaches out to orphanage homes, less privileged and the needy in the society.

Accra Fashion Week 2018 Summer Harmattan edition will make history this year being the first ever major fashion week in Sub sahara Africa to go twice a year. The week will feature various events from seminars, showrooms, car and fashion shows and more. See the full schedule at www.AccraFashionWeek.org/schedule