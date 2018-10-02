modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Health & Fitness

Women! Here's How To Prevent Breast Cancer

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
October is breast cancer awareness month and we are giving this helpful tips on how to prevent breast cancer by changing some lifestyle choices.

  • Don't smoke

    Smoking lowers the quality of life and increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and at least 15 cancers - including breast cancer. It also causes smelly breath, bad teeth, and wrinkles.

    • Breastfeed


      Breastfeeding for a year or more helps lower the risk of breast cancer.

      • Healthy diet

        Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet to lower the risk of breast cancer. It is also advisable to reduce alcohol intake to a drink a day or less to promote your health.

        • Keep weight in check

          Ignore other comments and critics about your physical appearance and maintain a healthy weight after having a talk with a medical officer.

          Being overweight can increase the risk of many different cancers, including breast cancer, especially after menopause.

          • Be physically active


            Daily exercise helps you to stay fit and promotes your general health. A 30-minute walk can lower the risk of breast cancer. Regular exercise is also one of the best ways to help keep weight in check.

