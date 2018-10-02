modernghana logo

About The Name Ya'oh And Title Ala'aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
1 hour ago

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
Nana Ama Mcbrown, Yvonne Nelson And Other Celebrity Style Inspiration

Pink month , October is finally here and our celebrities are looking fabulous as they create awareness on the importance of regular breast cancer screening to spot any abnormalities.

The month of September was a busy one for celebrities as they attended some of the years' biggest events like Miss Universe Ghana, Miss Ghana, and other celebrity weddings.

It's is a new month and our favorite celebrities are serving us with new styles that we can emulate for our semi-formal and formal events.

Check out the photos below:

  • 1. Adina

    102201814157 8dt2wkivvq download

    Ghanaian singer, Adina

    • 2. Wendy Shay

      102201814157 l5hsk8v331 download

      Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay

      • 3. Zynnell Zuh

        102201814157 vaqdthfssn download

        Ghanaian actress, Zynnell Zuh

        • 4. Nana Ama Mcbrown

          102201814158 j4eq276ggb download

          Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown

          • 5. Yvonne Nelson

            102201814158 vbqduhgtsn download

            Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

