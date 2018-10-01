6 Tips On How To Cut Onions Without Tears

Among the many ingredients we use in the kitchen, onions are so important that we can't do without them.

They add flavor to food while also giving the body nutrients such as Vitamin C and folic acid. But chopping onions can give you a very hard time especially if you are very sensitive.

If your eyes have been burning and shedding tears uncontrollably while chopping onions, try out these hacks for an easier time in the kitchen:

1. Soak it in water



Soaking denatures enzymes (FoodMate)

After peeling the onion, soak it in cold water for some time to denature the enzymes that irritate your eyes. However, beware that soaking the onion will make it lose some flavor and chopping it will also be a little bit difficult because it becomes slippery.

2. Breathe through the mouth

Instead of breathing through your nose, breathing through the mouth and sticking the tongue out helps. Your wet tongue attracts the gas released by the onions preventing it from reaching your eyes.

3. Bowl of hot water

You can also try placing a bowl of hot water next to your chopping board. This way, the steam from the hot water captures the vapor from the onions.

4. Turn on the fan



How to protect your eyes when cutting onions (Common Sense Home)

This method works by spreading the irritants away from your eyes. It's simple and all you have to do is chop your onions next to the fan.

5. Cut the onions under water

You will have to be a little more careful with this method to avoid injuring yourself. You can either cut the onions inside a bowl of water or through running water. The water prevents the sulfuric compounds that make you cry from reaching your eyes.

6. Refrigerate

Onions should never be stored in the fridge. However, you can put them in the fridge for about 20 minutes before chopping them. You can also put them in the freezer for a few minutes as this inhibits the release of chemicals that make you cry.

7. Goggles



Goggles protect your eyes (Quora)

If all the above do not work, goggles may be your savior. If you have a pair of well-fitting swimming goggles, you can use them to protect your eyes.