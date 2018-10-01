The Woman Every Man Wants To Marry

There are singles hopping from one relationship into another like a frog on a trip. Their goal is in search for Mr. or Mrs. Right. And in all these attempts, they become disappointed at the end because that is when they get to know the true nature of their partners.

They had been with a liar, a cheat, or a thief and only realized it when it was all over. It is really true that you only get to know the true length of a frog when it dies.

The question is, do most singles take stock of their relationship after it ends before jumping into another? The answer is NO. Yes the next person might be different but every wise man or woman needs to learn from their past.

The strength you have today comes from your yesterday's pain; your success today comes from yesterday's mistakes. If you want to be successful in life, learn to learn from your past, your mistakes. Ignoring the past and the mistakes without learning from it only makes you repeat these events.

The number one need of every man when it comes to marriage is respect and honour. "A wife must put her husband first. This is her duty as a follower of the Lord" - Colossians 3:18 (CEV).

And once you know this, you are a good candidate for marriage. You don't need to beg or force a man to marry you. Every man wants to marry a good girl and to them a good girl is one who respects. It’s not all about the looks, it’s about the character. No matter how beautiful you are, if you don't respect, men will love to get into your pant but will not want to take you home as a wife.

Men value respect more than money, beauty, etc. If a man has a well-paid job but feels disrespected at the workplace, he will leave. If a husband is not getting the kind of respect he needs at home but can get it in the street, he will make the street his next home. This is how vital respect is to men.

Men put their attention, passion at where they get respect. "Wherever your treasure is, there your heart and thoughts will also be" - Luke 12:34 (TLB).

A woman of respect is a woman of a good character, one who has standards and doesn't fall for just anything, who doesn't take people for granted and knows how to speak. She is hard working and beautiful in what she does. She is lovely, supportive and loved by many. She is careful in what she does and she fears God.

A respectful woman doesn't control a man or order him around. She believes in the man, understands him, prays for him, covers his weaknesses and focuses on his strengths.

In conclusion if you learn how to respect, not only will people admire and describe you as a woman of good character, but your man will tell you as in Proverbs 31:29 (TLB) "There are many fine women in the world, but you are the best of them all!”.