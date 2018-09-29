This Explosive Blackhead Cluster Means Byebye To Pimples

There are plenty of ways to get rid of a cluster of blackheads. And though the right facial cleanser or a cleansing brush are the gentler ways of saying goodbye to a pesky spot, the very best of all is a satisfyingly juicy pop.

As her name would imply, Dr. Pimple Popper has turned this into an art form, and the popularity of her amazing popping videos has led to several Instagram accounts and YouTube channels, as well as her own TLC show.

One of those Instagram pages is @PimplePopperVids, which is responsible for the most satisfying blackhead removal you'll see all week.

A person appearing to be a doctor (thanks to the gloves and the scalpel-style tool) extracts and pops a cluster of extremely large, ripe blackheads from someone's face. When you think there will be no more blackheads, they continue. And then they go some more. Don't believe it? Check it out. Be warned, the scalpel is a little intense if you're squeamish.

Uh, it's never ending. Seriously. Long after we're gone, these pops might actually continue. This is the Old Faithful of face zits.

In some cases, a dermatologist's advice is necessary. If you're not seeing an expert and if the condition persists, pain is severe, or if you notice any signs of an infection, head to a doctor.